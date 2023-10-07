Leo Brokerage LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

