Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $266,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,648 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.7 %

FCX stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

