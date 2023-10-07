Leo Brokerage LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after acquiring an additional 195,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

