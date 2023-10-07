Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.