Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.10 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

