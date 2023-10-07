Levi Strauss & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.