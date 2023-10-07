Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 12,856 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,364 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

