LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

