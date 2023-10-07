LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.05.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
