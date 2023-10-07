Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $400.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

