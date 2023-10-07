Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Down 2.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.
About Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
