Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Down 2.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.22. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

