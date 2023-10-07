Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.33. 3,944,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,397,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Lucid Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lucid Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 96,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Lucid Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

