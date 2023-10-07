Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7,315.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.