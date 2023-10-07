Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.63) in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 198.57 ($2.40).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 230.40 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.90 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,036.26). Insiders acquired 9,213 shares of company stock worth $2,018,666 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.