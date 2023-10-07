Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Down to $96.36

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $94.36. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 114,424 shares changing hands.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

