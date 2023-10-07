Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $53,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average is $183.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

