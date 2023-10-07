MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 6.5%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 369,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,886,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Featured Stories

