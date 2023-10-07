Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

