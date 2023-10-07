Mathes Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $400.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

