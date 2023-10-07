Mathes Company Inc. Invests $204,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

