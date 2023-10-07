Mathes Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

