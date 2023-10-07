Mathes Company Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.