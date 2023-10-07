Mathes Company Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.