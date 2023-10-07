Matthew Buten Purchases 22,727 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $24.02 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

