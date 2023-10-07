McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

MCD opened at $248.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $232.08 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

