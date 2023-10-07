MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,237.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,261.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

