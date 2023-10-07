Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.28

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.42. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 28,618 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 134,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,613,916.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,474.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 454,037 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,797,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 272,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 113,638 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

