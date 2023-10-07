Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 5.2%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 170,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 370,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.34). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $114.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.