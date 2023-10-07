Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Trading Down 2.9%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 9,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 28,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Meta Data Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

About Meta Data

(Get Free Report)

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.