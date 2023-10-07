Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s current price.

MCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

