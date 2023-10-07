MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 9,230 Shares

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,230 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $28,428.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,324,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,209.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,358 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $19,709.80.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,829.70.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 521 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,698.46.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 381,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

