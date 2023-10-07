Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.54 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

