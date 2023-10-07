Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 4%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 134,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,318,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 55.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microvast

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 313,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $632,278.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microvast by 95.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Articles

