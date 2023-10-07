Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) vs. Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Financial Survey

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.67%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.56 million ($0.88) -1.23 Milestone Pharmaceuticals $5.00 million 20.03 -$58.39 million ($1.37) -2.19

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -52.89% -44.76% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -98.76% -63.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

