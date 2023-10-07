Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

