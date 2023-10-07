Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of RCUS opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

