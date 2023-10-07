Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 1.1%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 721,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,522,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Mode Global Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1. The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.77.

Mode Global Company Profile

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

