Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Trading Up 7.9%

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 22,126,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,303% from the average daily volume of 650,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Molekule Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Molekule Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKUL

Molekule Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. Molekule Group had a negative net margin of 153.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molekule Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molekule Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Molekule Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molekule Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molekule Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molekule Group during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molekule Group

(Get Free Report)

Molekule Group, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molekule Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molekule Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.