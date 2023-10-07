monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $240.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNDY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.33.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $158.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.53. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in monday.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

