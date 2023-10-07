Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

