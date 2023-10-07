Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

