Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.