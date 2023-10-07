Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,676 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 147.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $30,214,000,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $254.87 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

