Montecito Bank & Trust Has $752,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

