Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

