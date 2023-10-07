Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $248.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $232.08 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

