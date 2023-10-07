Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $32.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.