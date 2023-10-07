Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 793,785 shares in the company, valued at $18,526,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,892,347 shares of company stock worth $74,565,060 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.