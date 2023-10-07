Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 130,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Muscle Maker Stock Up 8.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.
In related news, major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc bought 8,855,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,629,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,975,255.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
