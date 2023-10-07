Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 130,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Muscle Maker Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc bought 8,855,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,629,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,975,255.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Muscle Maker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

