MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.31

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.81. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 44,720 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

