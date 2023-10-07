National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $417.19 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.04 and a fifty-two week high of $476.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.96.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
