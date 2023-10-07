National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $417.19 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.04 and a fifty-two week high of $476.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.96.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 107,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

